Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Do you remember these old Norwich nightclubs?

PUBLISHED: 09:23 20 June 2020

Ritzys, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Ritzys, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

We can only dream of strutting our stuff on a packed dance floor at the moment, but if coronavirus has plugged the plug on the DJ for now, we can still hanker back to years gone by.

Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's,Norwich in 1989Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's,Norwich in 1989

These photos show some of the nightclubs that made up Norwich’s clubland in the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The Orford cellar, the heartbeat of the city in the swinging 60s, saw the likes of Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Cream and Fleetwood Mac perform, but generations of locals also strutted their stuff.

TIME NIGHT CLUBTIME NIGHT CLUB

The former Samson and Hercules nightclub in Tombland has a long history of providing nighttime fun, dating back to when the building was turned into a ballroom in 1939.

Over the years, as the venue went on to become nightclub Ritzy’s and Fifth Avenue, hosting celebrity visits including Jason Donovan at the height of his Neighbours fame in 1989.

TIME NIGHT CLUBTIME NIGHT CLUB

It was later called Central Park and pictures here include DJ Phil Simmons spinning his ‘Time Out Wheel’ in 1991 - win a pint for Carlsberg or Malibu and a mixer for 70p!

Hy’s Nightclub in Tombland was a Norwich nightlife institution for 30 years, run by businessman Hy Kurzner, who owned Boswells bar and the Pizza One, Pancakes Too.

(SARAH HAS NAMES)THE OPENING NIGHT AT TIME NIGHT CLUB, NORWICH.(SARAH HAS NAMES)THE OPENING NIGHT AT TIME NIGHT CLUB, NORWICH.

Rick’s Place in Anglia Square, was also known as Scamps, Destiny and Deja Vu down the years before it closed in 2003.

Legs also off Anglia Square had the Lotus room - a private bar area for the people from Lotus cars, which occasionally attracted celebrities. Then there was also Le Valbon.

TIME NIGHT CLUBTIME NIGHT CLUB

More recent images include Concept on Prince Of Wales Road and Time which when it opened as part of the Riverside development was Norwich’s biggest nightclub.

Problems with the building meant the club and its sister venue Lava/Ignite were forced to close later reopening as The Project and then Wonderland.

CONCEPTCONCEPT

Central park, norwich. Photo: Archant LibraryCentral park, norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Central Park DJ Phil Simmons in February 1991.Central Park DJ Phil Simmons in February 1991.

Rick's Place nightclub, Anglia Square, Norwich pictured in the 1980's (precise date unknown). Ricks Place Photo: Copy: For: Evening news-NEWS Evening News pics © 2007 (01603) 772434Rick's Place nightclub, Anglia Square, Norwich pictured in the 1980's (precise date unknown). Ricks Place Photo: Copy: For: Evening news-NEWS Evening News pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Staff at Norwich nightclub Concept in February 1997.Staff at Norwich nightclub Concept in February 1997.

(SARAH HAS NAMES)THE OPENING NIGHT AT TIME NIGHT CLUB, NORWICH.(SARAH HAS NAMES)THE OPENING NIGHT AT TIME NIGHT CLUB, NORWICH.

Norwich night club Hy's YTS mar 1988Norwich night club Hy's YTS mar 1988

Le Valbon nightclub in Norwich in June 1991.Le Valbon nightclub in Norwich in June 1991.

Rick's Place in December 1994.Rick's Place in December 1994.

Orford Cellar nightclub, Norwich - c10261Orford Cellar nightclub, Norwich - c10261

Orford Cellar nightclub, Norwich - c10261Orford Cellar nightclub, Norwich - c10261

Rick's Place NorwichRick's Place Norwich

Legs nightclub feat Norwich pic taken 26th april 1972 m18187-15Legs nightclub feat Norwich pic taken 26th april 1972 m18187-15

Legs nightclub feat Norwich pic taken 26th april 1972 m18187-23Legs nightclub feat Norwich pic taken 26th april 1972 m18187-23

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

From forest strolls to beach runs: Seven Norfolk hidden gems where you can enjoy a socially-distant escape

Through the arch of the bridge over the river Tiffey at Wymondham

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

From forest strolls to beach runs: Seven Norfolk hidden gems where you can enjoy a socially-distant escape

Through the arch of the bridge over the river Tiffey at Wymondham

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Do you remember these old Norwich nightclubs?

Ritzys, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

Jarrold looking to reduce ‘20pc of employment costs’

Minnie Moll of Jarrold. Picture: Archant.

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Cycling could get boost through bid for many more secure lock-up spots

Business bosses are exploring whether a network of secure cycle parking hubs could be created in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24