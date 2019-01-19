Poll

Is enough being done to prevent the misuse of disabled parking?

A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted Submitted

A Norwich shopper has voiced concerns about the abuse of disabled parking after they spotted a car with no visible blue badge parked across two disabled bays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

The shopper, who wishes to remain anonymous, was frustrated to see the misuse of disabled parking at Asda on Drayton High Road in Norwich on Friday evening.

Speaking about why they felt it was important to draw attention to, they said: “Blue badge parking spaces help those who are differently abled to park closer to their destination and I’m pleased we live in a society where we recognise and make allowances for this.

“You might imagine that it was some terrific emergency that prompted the driver to rush and park as they did, and hope that they were okay.

“Sadly, I’ve left other local stores multiple times this year alone, behind irresponsible drivers going back to their cars parked across the only accessible bay.

“In this instance, there were additional spaces remaining, but if everyone just parked where they liked, at some point people who actually need that facility will be obstructed or, worst case, harmed.”

The shopper said that a tannoy announcement in store asked for the owner of the car to attend their vehicle, but asserted they didn’t think these sort of requests were an effective way of enforcing parking policies.

They also contacted the Asda store via Twitter to raise their concerns.

Asda Service Team responded with: “Thank you for contacting us. Our car parks are monitored by third parties. Did you manage to speak to the manager in the store at all?”

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think.