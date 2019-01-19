Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Is enough being done to prevent the misuse of disabled parking?

19 January, 2019 - 18:04
A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

A Norwich shopper has voiced concerns about the abuse of disabled parking after they spotted a car with no visible blue badge parked across two disabled bays.

A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: SubmittedA car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

The shopper, who wishes to remain anonymous, was frustrated to see the misuse of disabled parking at Asda on Drayton High Road in Norwich on Friday evening.

Speaking about why they felt it was important to draw attention to, they said: “Blue badge parking spaces help those who are differently abled to park closer to their destination and I’m pleased we live in a society where we recognise and make allowances for this.

“You might imagine that it was some terrific emergency that prompted the driver to rush and park as they did, and hope that they were okay.

“Sadly, I’ve left other local stores multiple times this year alone, behind irresponsible drivers going back to their cars parked across the only accessible bay.

“In this instance, there were additional spaces remaining, but if everyone just parked where they liked, at some point people who actually need that facility will be obstructed or, worst case, harmed.”

The shopper said that a tannoy announcement in store asked for the owner of the car to attend their vehicle, but asserted they didn’t think these sort of requests were an effective way of enforcing parking policies.

They also contacted the Asda store via Twitter to raise their concerns.

Asda Service Team responded with: “Thank you for contacting us. Our car parks are monitored by third parties. Did you manage to speak to the manager in the store at all?”

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Phew!’: Relief for campaigners as developers fail in bid to overturn church planning call

Local residents who are furious about plans drawn up by developers to redevelop St Peter's Methodist Church in Park Lane and replace it with 20 flats + one house. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to

Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Is enough being done to prevent the misuse of disabled parking?

A car parked across disabled bays at Asda in Norwich. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists