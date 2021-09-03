'Look after my shirt' - Dion Dublin mocked over Ronaldo tweet

Published: 5:25 PM September 3, 2021

Dion Dublin has been mocked by former Norwich City teammate Darren Huckerby after telling Cristiano Ronaldo to "look after my shirt" at Manchester United.

The former Manchester United striker turned Homes Under The Hammer presenter, wore the famous number 7 previously used by Ronaldo, George Best and Eric Cantona during his time in Manchester before joining the Canaries in 2006.

On Twitter Dublin said: "Look after my shirt please Cristiano, I let Eric have it too."

But former teammate Huckerby was having none of it, replying: "You're a lot of things partner but a Number 7 isn't one of them."

You're a lot of things partner but a Number 7 isn't one of them! 😂 https://t.co/NQ6nWGV0co — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) September 3, 2021

A video posted by Dublin showed him scoring in the 1992/93 season wearing a classic blue Sharp sponsored Manchester United away kit with the iconic number on the back.