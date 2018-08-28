Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dion Dublin racially abused for ‘first time in 15 years’

PUBLISHED: 14:45 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 26 October 2018

Dion Dublin during a Norwich City match in 2008. Picture Ady Kerry /AK Pictures.

Dion Dublin during a Norwich City match in 2008. Picture Ady Kerry /AK Pictures.

Ady Kerry /AK Pictures

Former Norwich City player Dion Dublin has said he suffered racial abuse for the first time in around 15 years.

The former striker, who made 70 appearances for the Canaries, said the event happened in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Dublin, 49, who is now a presenter on BBC Sport and Homes Under The Hammer, said the alleged abuser was a women in her late 20s or early 30s.

He said via a Twitter post: “For the first time in about 15 years-ish I got RACIALLY ABUSED today in Chesterfield.

“I honestly thought we were getting somewhere but obviously not, there’s still that minority that have a lack of EDUCATION & RESPECT! Calling someone a “BB” isn’t acceptable in 2018!!”

He finished the tweet by using the hashtag £RACIST.

He then tweeted again, adding: “BTW if you have seen my last tweet...... it was a WOMAN in her late 20’s early 30’s!”

Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves replied to his post, offering support. He said: “Mate I am staggered. Horrible.

“Do not for one second think that person is anything than a complete and utter pleb.”

Born in Leicester and of Nigerian descent, Dublin was capped four times for England in 1998. During his career he also played for Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa.

Most Read

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

‘It’s disgusting for it to happen opposite a primary school’ - Drug den shut down in Norfolk village

The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian restaurant with a twist

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Credit: Spice Valley

Video: Alan Partridge ‘kidnapped’ from Norwich bar

An apology letter was left with the returned Alan Partridge poster (Picture: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi)

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide