Dion Dublin racially abused for ‘first time in 15 years’

Dion Dublin during a Norwich City match in 2008. Picture Ady Kerry /AK Pictures. Ady Kerry /AK Pictures

Former Norwich City player Dion Dublin has said he suffered racial abuse for the first time in around 15 years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former striker, who made 70 appearances for the Canaries, said the event happened in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Dublin, 49, who is now a presenter on BBC Sport and Homes Under The Hammer, said the alleged abuser was a women in her late 20s or early 30s.

He said via a Twitter post: “For the first time in about 15 years-ish I got RACIALLY ABUSED today in Chesterfield.

“I honestly thought we were getting somewhere but obviously not, there’s still that minority that have a lack of EDUCATION & RESPECT! Calling someone a “BB” isn’t acceptable in 2018!!”

He finished the tweet by using the hashtag £RACIST.

He then tweeted again, adding: “BTW if you have seen my last tweet...... it was a WOMAN in her late 20’s early 30’s!”

Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves replied to his post, offering support. He said: “Mate I am staggered. Horrible.

“Do not for one second think that person is anything than a complete and utter pleb.”

Born in Leicester and of Nigerian descent, Dublin was capped four times for England in 1998. During his career he also played for Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa.