Norwich group join Pope Francis and 600,000 pilgrims at Panama vigil

PUBLISHED: 18:33 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 January 2019

A group of young people from the Diocese of East Anglia joined Pope Francis at the Panama World Youth Day vigil. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia

A group of young people from the Diocese of East Anglia joined Pope Francis at the Panama World Youth Day vigil. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia

Diocese of East Anglia

A group of young people from the Diocese of East Anglia travelled across the globe to join Pope Francis and up to 600,000 other pilgrims at a vigil and Mass in Panama.

A group of young people from the Diocese of East Anglia joined Pope Francis at the Panama World Youth Day vigil. Picture: Diocese of East AngliaA group of young people from the Diocese of East Anglia joined Pope Francis at the Panama World Youth Day vigil. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia

The group of seven, from Norwich, joined hundreds of thousands of other young pilgrims in teaching sessions, cultural events and concerts in and around Panama City.

An overnight vigil and final sending Mass on World Youth Day, on January 27, was celebrated by Pope Francis himself.

Pope Francis tweeted from the event: “With her ‘yes’, Mary became the most influential woman in history. Without social networks, she became the first ‘influencer’: the ‘influencer’ of God.”

Jess McCall, from the Ignite Youth Team, in Walsingham, said: “The evening vigil was a beautiful event and Pope Francis talked about how we should embrace life as it comes and say yes to God even though it may seem difficult.”

