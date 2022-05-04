Dinosaur and film crew spotted outside City Hall

Film crews at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A dinosaur has been spotted rampaging across the city.

The life-like prehistoric predator was causing chaos at Memorial Gardens outside of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon [May 4].

Accompanied by a film crew from the Trendy Grandad production company, the dinosaur could be seen knocking a portion of chips out of the hands of someone dressed as an elderly lady.

It even attempted to read her newspaper.

The dinosaur was also accompanied by a woman dressed in an explorer's outfit.

The action was captured by the film crew as city folk looked on in bemusement as they tucked into their chips on the market.

A spokeswoman for the production company said the filming was for a secret event being held by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.



