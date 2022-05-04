Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Dinosaur and film crew spotted outside City Hall

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:25 PM May 4, 2022
Updated: 3:28 PM May 4, 2022
Film crews at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall in Norwich.

Film crews at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A dinosaur has been spotted rampaging across the city.

The life-like prehistoric predator was causing chaos at Memorial Gardens outside of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon [May 4].

Accompanied by a film crew from the Trendy Grandad production company, the dinosaur could be seen knocking a portion of chips out of the hands of someone dressed as an elderly lady.

It even attempted to read her newspaper.

An explorer chased the dinosaur across the Memorial Gardens.

An explorer chased the dinosaur across the Memorial Gardens. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The dinosaur was also accompanied by a woman dressed in an explorer's outfit.

The dinosaur at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall.

The dinosaur at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The action was captured by the film crew as city folk looked on in bemusement as they tucked into their chips on the market.

The dinosaur eyes up an elderly lady's newspaper at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall.

The dinosaur eyed up an elderly lady's newspaper at the Memorial Gardens outside City Hall. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A spokeswoman for the production company said the filming was for a secret event being held by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.


