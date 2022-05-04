Dinosaur and film crew spotted outside City Hall
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
A dinosaur has been spotted rampaging across the city.
The life-like prehistoric predator was causing chaos at Memorial Gardens outside of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon [May 4].
Accompanied by a film crew from the Trendy Grandad production company, the dinosaur could be seen knocking a portion of chips out of the hands of someone dressed as an elderly lady.
It even attempted to read her newspaper.
The dinosaur was also accompanied by a woman dressed in an explorer's outfit.
The action was captured by the film crew as city folk looked on in bemusement as they tucked into their chips on the market.
A spokeswoman for the production company said the filming was for a secret event being held by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.