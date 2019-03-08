Search

Dilbert the Corgi lands top job as holiday cottage critic

PUBLISHED: 11:43 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 01 August 2019

Dilbert the Corgi has beaten thousands of other dogs to be hired as the Canine Critic for the East of England. Photo: Courtesy of The Travel Chapter/ @dilbertthecorgi

Dilbert the Corgi has beaten thousands of other dogs to be hired as the Canine Critic for the East of England. Photo: Courtesy of The Travel Chapter/ @dilbertthecorgi

Courtesy of The Travel Chapter/ @dilbertthecorgi

A Corgi from Norwich has emerged as top dog in a competition to become a canine cottage critic.

Dilbert the Corgi has beaten thousands of other dogs to be hired as the Canine Critic for the East of England. Photo: Courtesy of The Travel Chapter/ @dilbertthecorgiDilbert the Corgi has beaten thousands of other dogs to be hired as the Canine Critic for the East of England. Photo: Courtesy of The Travel Chapter/ @dilbertthecorgi

Dilbert, who rose to fame in 2016 after a video of his flapping ears was shared online, has now beaten thousands of other dogs to be hired as the east of England's 'canine critic' of dog-friendly accommodation.

As part of his prize Dilbert will be responsible for testing out and reviewing facilities in some of Canine Cottages' holiday properties.

The company said they were looking for dogs with character and an obvious love of fun and adventure, with a willing human who would be able to capture their experiences for their website.

You may also want to watch:

More than 50,000 dogs from across the UK applied for one of ten roles and application criteria included sharing a brief 'pup personality' description, along with a recent photo.

As a canine critic, Dilbert will receive one free cottage holiday, access to local dog-friendly days out and a selection of free products to review.

Canine Cottages' PR manager, Jo Price, said: "We had no idea quite how many dogs are currently looking for employment and would have loved to have offered everyone who applied a job.

"The selection process was unbelievably tough, and the calibre of applicants was outstanding.

"However, Dilbert is a very special pup and we're proud that he will be representing our brand for the next twelve months."

You can join Dilbert's 8,000 strong Instagram following @dilbertthecorgi.

