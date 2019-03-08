Poll

Deliveroo reveals Norwich's most popular takeaways

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

After four years of ferrying takeaways to city homes Deliveroo has revealed the most ordered meals in Norwich.

The most popular dish is the cheeseburger from Five Guys, with the katsu curry from Wagamama coming in second.

Following those is the chocolate brownie from Nanna Mexico, the meal deal from Gourmet Burger Kitchen and rounding off the top five is the caramel chicken box from Chopstix.

Data from Deliveroo, which is a takeaway app where diners can order food to be delivered to their door by drivers, also revealed that Friday is the busiest time for the service, with 8.12pm being the most popular time for Norwich locals to order.

Since its launch in the city four years ago, more than 115 restaurants have signed up to the app.

What's your favourite Deliveroo order? Vote in our poll and let us know.

