Search

Advanced search

Poll

Deliveroo reveals Norwich's most popular takeaways

PUBLISHED: 11:28 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 05 September 2019

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

After four years of ferrying takeaways to city homes Deliveroo has revealed the most ordered meals in Norwich.

The most popular dish is the cheeseburger from Five Guys, with the katsu curry from Wagamama coming in second.

Following those is the chocolate brownie from Nanna Mexico, the meal deal from Gourmet Burger Kitchen and rounding off the top five is the caramel chicken box from Chopstix.

Data from Deliveroo, which is a takeaway app where diners can order food to be delivered to their door by drivers, also revealed that Friday is the busiest time for the service, with 8.12pm being the most popular time for Norwich locals to order.

READ MORE: Norwich restaurant nominated for best Indian in the country

Since its launch in the city four years ago, more than 115 restaurants have signed up to the app.

What's your favourite Deliveroo order? Vote in our poll and let us know.

READ MORE: Norfolk caterers launch 'Instagrammable' ice cream tacos

Most Read

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Most Read

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Deliveroo reveals Norwich’s most popular takeaways

Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Take a look inside the first M&S bar opened in Norwich

The M&S team behind the bar before the big M&S bar launch in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Melissa Rudd: West Ham winger showed Canaries what we’re missing

Felipe Anderson was a constant thorn in the side of Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

6 escape rooms to visit in Norwich

Clued Up Escape Rooms, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Bike, laptops and mobile phone stolen in double burglary

Archer Close in Sprowston where two burglaries took place. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists