Delia Smith talks about her faith and passion for Canaries at city church

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:00 AM October 17, 2022
Delia Smith being interviewed by Soul Church pastor Jon Norman at the Soul Church weekly chapel in October 2022

Delia Smith being interviewed by Soul Church pastor Jon Norman at the Soul Church weekly chapel in October 2022 - Credit: Soul Church

Canaries' majority shareholder and TV chef Delia Smith spoke about trusting God through good and tough times during an interview at a Norwich church.

She chatted to Soul Church pastor Jon Norman at their Tuesday morning chapel before having a tour of the Soul Foundation Social Supermarket.

The supermarket is run by Soul Church from its Mason Road base just off the inner ring road.

Over 200 people attended the gathering, worshipping together before the interview.

Delia spoke about her passion for the Canaries and talked about her own personal journey to faith. She shared a little about her latest book, You Matter, on the importance of spiritual nourishment.

She gave her thoughts on the difficulties of leadership in "cancel culture" and her belief in the need for collaborative leadership.

Norwich City shareholder and television cook Delia Smith in conversation with Soul Church pastor Jon Norman in October 2022

Norwich City shareholder and television cook Delia Smith in conversation with Soul Church pastor Jon Norman in October 2022 - Credit: Soul Church

Soul Foundation Social Supermarket is a membership-based community shop which supports people who struggle financially and provides fresh produce, long-life essentials, and household products at a fraction of the cost of regular stores.








