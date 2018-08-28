Fresh delays to city bus services amid roadworks disruption

There are delays to Konectbus services travelling through central Norwich. Picture: Archant

Bus passengers in Norwich can expect delays this morning as a city bus operator said it was suffering the effects on “congestion”.

Konectbus says that services around Prince of Wales Road, Tombland and Upper King Street are being affected by congestion due to roadworks in the area, with delays of up to 15 minutes.

It comes after the company’s boss Jeremy Cooper said inconsiderate car drivers – not roadworks – were the primary cause of bus delays in the city.

On Twitter at around 9am, Konectbus said there were delays on routes 5, 5a, 5b, 5c, 8 and knock-on effects on routes 50, 50a, as well as delays to the 500, 501 and 502 Park and Ride services serving Postwick, Thickthorn and Harford.

Mr Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus services, said the “fundamental problem” which caused accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city was “too many selfish car drivers who choose to try and save themselves 10 minutes by driving rather than walking, cycling or catching the bus”.

His comments came amid discussions about roadworks being undertaken by Norfolk County Council.