Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Updated

Delays and cancellations on trains from Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Diss

31 October, 2018 - 08:02
A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Train passengers are facing disruption because engineering work has over-run.

Greater Anglia said on Wednesday morning that work on the lines between Norwich and Ipswich had not been completed as scheduled.

Although the lines are now open, services running to and from the two stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised, the rail operator said.

The 4.55am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street had been cancelled, along with the 6am and 7.30am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich.

Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until 9am.

A points failure at Acle also saw cancellations to train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. However, by 8am, that had been resolved and Greater Anglia said services would resume with the 8.09a, from Norwich and the 8.46am from Great Yarmouth.

And, in a separate issue, passengers from Cantley and Reedham wanting to catch the train to Great Yarmouth will have to go via Brundall or Norwich to get to the seaside town.

Yet more disruption has been caused by a fault with the signalling system between Stowmarket and Diss, with Greater Anglia warning services between those stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction today

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

More than 62,000 fewer visits to Norfolk’s recycling centres since charges introduced

The latest figures from Norfolk County Council reveal visitor numbers over the past five months are still well below where they were in 2017. Picture: ANTHONY KELLY/TERRY JERMY/JOHNATHAN TIDSWELL/TOM BRISTOW

Jail for Norwich man found guilty of child sex crimes

Jonathan Franks. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide