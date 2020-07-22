Delays after crash at busy A47 junction
PUBLISHED: 20:34 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:34 22 July 2020
Archant
Motorists faced traffic delays after a busy intersection was partially closed after a crash.
You may also want to watch:
A lane was closed on the junction between the A47 Trowse junction and the A146 following the collision between two cars at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, July 22..
Several police vehicles were at the scene.
The junction which includes both eastbound and westbound A47 slip roads joining the A146 dual carriageway was limited to traffic.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.