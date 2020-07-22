Delays after crash at busy A47 junction

Police at scene of crash on A146 at junction with A47 at Trowse. Picture: Sarah Burgess Archant

Motorists faced traffic delays after a busy intersection was partially closed after a crash.

A lane was closed on the junction between the A47 Trowse junction and the A146 following the collision between two cars at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, July 22..

Several police vehicles were at the scene.

The junction which includes both eastbound and westbound A47 slip roads joining the A146 dual carriageway was limited to traffic.