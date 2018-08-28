Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Poll

Norwich fish and chips stall launches battered sprouts

PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 03 December 2018

Battered Sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Photo: Barclay Gray

Battered Sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips. Photo: Barclay Gray

Lucy's Fish and Chips

It is the vegetable that divides opinion but a Norwich Market stall is opening to win over some fans with its deep fried sprouts this Christmas.

Lucy’s Fish and Chips, located at stalls 60-61 on row C, has introduced a festive fried side that is bound to split market patrons.

Having already dared to dish up something a little different with battered wedding cake during Prince Harry’s royal wedding, owner Barclay Gray, from Norwich, hopes that customers will embrace his latest deep fried dish.

Lucy's Fish and Chips are serving battered sprouts this Christmas. Photo: Barclay GrayLucy's Fish and Chips are serving battered sprouts this Christmas. Photo: Barclay Gray

MORE: Grosvenor Fish Bar bring back Christmas dinner with a twist

He said: “With spouts it’s really a case of love them or hate them but they taste great with salt and vinegar.

The stall is also serving battered mince pies. Photo: Barclay GrayThe stall is also serving battered mince pies. Photo: Barclay Gray

“For those who aren’t sure about the idea I would say go for it, you can pretend that you’re on I’m a Celeb and it’s a Bush Tucker trial.”

As well as selling battered sprouts, the stall is also offering battered Christmas pudding and battered mince pies.

• Would you try battered sprouts? Vote in our poll and let us know.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Opinion Michael Bailey: Warning, Warne, wee bairns and Norwich’s 93pc chance – Six things learned from Rotherham win

Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons all got their name on the score sheet as Norwich City's impressive Championship season rolled on against Rotherham at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Reader letter: The life blood of Norwich is being strangled by ideology

Norwich City Council has become increasingly introverted and inward looking, says a reader Photo: Jo Clarke

Blood on Norwich’s streets: The festive riots that followed Armistice 100 years ago

The Guildhall in Norwich when it was the police station.

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide