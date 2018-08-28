Norwich fish and chips stall launches battered sprouts
PUBLISHED: 10:51 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:11 03 December 2018
Lucy's Fish and Chips
It is the vegetable that divides opinion but a Norwich Market stall is opening to win over some fans with its deep fried sprouts this Christmas.
Lucy’s Fish and Chips, located at stalls 60-61 on row C, has introduced a festive fried side that is bound to split market patrons.
Having already dared to dish up something a little different with battered wedding cake during Prince Harry’s royal wedding, owner Barclay Gray, from Norwich, hopes that customers will embrace his latest deep fried dish.
He said: “With spouts it’s really a case of love them or hate them but they taste great with salt and vinegar.
“For those who aren’t sure about the idea I would say go for it, you can pretend that you’re on I’m a Celeb and it’s a Bush Tucker trial.”
As well as selling battered sprouts, the stall is also offering battered Christmas pudding and battered mince pies.
• Would you try battered sprouts? Vote in our poll and let us know.