Decision due over £2.25m road shake-up near railway station

Published: 11:37 AM June 8, 2021

Roads around Norwich Railway Station could be set for a shake-up. - Credit: Archant

A £2.25m shake-up of the area around Norwich Railway Station is being recommended for approval - despite more than 60pc of people opposing a move to ban traffic from one of the roads.

The proposals for the area around the station, including Thorpe Road and Foundry Bridge, would see priority lanes for buses, taxis and cyclists, new pedestrian routes and reduced speed limits.

One of the plans is to ban general traffic from using Thorpe Road to head to the city centre, between Lower Clarence Road and Foundry Bridge, with a bus, taxi and cycle lane created there.

There would also be no left turn into Riverside from Thorpe Road.

Other traffic would be diverted via Carrow Road/Canary Way/ Koblenz Avenue and Riverside.

But, in public consultation, 62pc of people who responded said they disliked or strongly disliked that part of the scheme.

A proposal to make St Matthews Road and Chalk Hill Road one-way to reduce potential rat-running as a result received what Norfolk County Council officers described as a "mixed response".

Members of the Transforming Cities joint committee are being asked to approve the overall scheme when they meet on Thursday, June 10.

But council officers say further discussions will take place before making changes in Chalk Hill Road and St Matthews Road.

Other proposals include a 20mph speed limit along Thorpe Road, a new zebra crossing in Thorpe Road, a new stretch of cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road, a new Beryl Bike hire hub at the railway station and a new arrangement of bus stops in Thorpe Road.

The Norwich Cycling Campaign has broadly supported the scheme, as has civic watchdog The Norwich Society.

Norfolk police supported the proposals, but raised concerns about how Thorpe Road would operate during football match days, when it is used as a diversion route during road closures.

Police also asked if emergency vehicles could be exempt from not being allowed to turn left into Riverside from Thorpe Road.

Council officers agreed exemptions will be built into bus lane order to address police concerns.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, chairman of the committee, previously praised the plans, saying it would improve one of the busiest areas in the city.