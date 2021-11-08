Death of man found in river not suspicious, police confirm

Multiple emergency services attended the incident on Barker Street following reports of a body found in a river. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The death of a man whose body was found in a river in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious, Norfolk Police has said.

Officers were called to Barker Street off Marriott’s Way shortly before 2pm on Friday, November 5 following reports that a body had been found in the river.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.