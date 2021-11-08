News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Death of man found in river not suspicious, police confirm

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:12 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 11:17 AM November 8, 2021
Multiple emergency services attended the incident on Barker Street following reports of a body found in a river.

Multiple emergency services attended the incident on Barker Street following reports of a body found in a river. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The death of a man whose body was found in a river in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious, Norfolk Police has said.

Officers were called to Barker Street off Marriott’s Way shortly before 2pm on Friday, November 5 following reports that a body had been found in the river.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Autumn Lights is coming to the Norfolk Showground this November. 

Bonfire Night

7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Marcia Jeffries, manager at The Tannery, said she was over the moon with the council's new plans

Norwich Lanes

Bosses' joy at plan to ban ALL traffic in three city streets

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon