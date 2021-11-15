Murals, billboards and The Smiths: How fans will welcome new boss

Dean Smith during his time as Aston Villa boss, welcoming Daniel Farke ahead of Norwich sealing the Championship title in May 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries fans are looking forward to welcoming new head coach Dean Smith to the city in style.

The former Aston Villa man was announced as the new Norwich City boss on Monday, and supporters are eager to mark the occasion.

Supporter's club Along Come Norwich is currently concocting plans ahead of Smith's first game in charge against Southampton on Saturday.

Jon Punt, co-founder of Along Come Norwich, said: "I do not think anything is specifically planned yet. We need to come up with ideas."

Long-term fan Margaret Ladbrooke, 60, is not against the idea of another mural to welcome Smith akin to the depiction of Daniel Farke on the side of the Fat Cat and Canary.

She said: "I think it's a good idea having a mural or anything we can to make him feel at home.

"The more welcoming we are the better."

Season ticket holder Sandra O'Connor, 70, said: "I think it would be nice to welcome him with a billboard.

"I just wonder if a mural would degenerate Daniel Farke as he really earnt that.

"If Dean Smith keeps us in the Premier League then perhaps we could consider a mural."

Andy Bowles, of On the Stall City at Norwich market, said The Smiths' songs will be added to the stall's playlist.

"I was thinking of football related ones like 'Howson is now?', maybe 'William, It Was Really Nothing', or even 'Frankly, Mr Shankly'," Mr Bowles joked.

"I hope not to add 'Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now' or 'Suffer Little Children' just yet."

Season ticket holder Colin Miller, 82, said: "Something needs to be done to boost morale because the job has become a poisoned chalice."

Canaries fan Chris Kennard, 59, added: "Personally I would like to see him prove himself but I am sure they could do something at the football club to welcome him.

"The Southampton game is winnable so banners in the stand would be nice. It would more personalised to have his face on it."

Norwich fanatic David Thornhill agreed about using flags or banners inside Carrow Road, but believes it is too soon for a mural or anything more permanent.

Season ticket holder Clifford Barnes, 66, said: "If he keeps us up and puts some more points on the board then maybe."

Dean Smith's last five league results against Norwich

Aston Villa 1 City 0, December 26, 2019

City's nemesis Conor Hourihane scored the only goal of the game just past the hour mark the last time Dean Smith faced his new club.

City 1 Aston Villa 5, October 5, 2019

Smith's tactics were too much for Daniel Farke's team as an attacking Villa side boasting the likes of Jack Grealish and Wesley Moraes ran riot at Carrow Road. That man Hourihane was on the scoresheet again.

Aston Villa 1 City 2, May 5, 2019

An unforgettable day for City fans and Smith's predecessor Farke as Norwich lifted the Championship trophy at Villa Park thanks to goals from Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic. Smith's Villa would go on to win promotion through the play-offs.

Brentford 0 City 1, January 27, 2018

Smith's Brentford were on a 13-game home unbeaten run going into the game, so it took something special from James Maddison to put that to an end.

City 1 Brentford 2, December 22, 2017

A first-half double for Lasse Vibe ensured a deserved win for the then Brentford manager's side.