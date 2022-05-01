Cathedral Dean bids farewell after eight years

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, holds her final services on May 1 2022 at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith

After 42 years of ministry - eight of them in Norwich - the Very Revd Jane Hedges has bid farewell with a day of special services to mark her retirement.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, at her final services on May 1, 2022 at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith

She celebrated her career, including becoming the first female Dean of Norwich in the Cathedral’s 900-year history, with a Farewell Eucharist and a Festal Evensong on Sunday.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges spent the final eight years of her ministry career as Dean of Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith

At the eucharist service, she said: "As the Cathedral looks to the future my prayer is that these aspects of its life will never change: its prayer, its worship, its hospitality and its education.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges was appointed the 39th Dean of Norwich - and the first ever female Dean - in June 2014 - Credit: Bill Smith

"However, my prayer will also be for constant change: for a spirit of openness to new ideas, embracing new people, developing new projects, and above all to recognising the risen Christ in all who come through the doors of this place and being ready to be changed by him from one degree of glory to another."

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges' Farewell Eucharist on May 1, 2022 at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Bill Smith

The Revd Dr Peter Doll will be the acting Dean until the new Dean of Norwich is appointed.