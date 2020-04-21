Norwich couple celebrate ‘unwedding day’ after dream ceremony postponed
PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 April 2020
Archant
When David Waterhouse and fiancée Alison Newbery were planning their dream wedding, they were going for something a little more organised than steak and chips in their back garden.
But, after wedding ceremonies were postponed across the country as the UK went into lockdown, they decided against wallowing in their disappointment and celebrated their ‘unwedding day’ instead.
The couple, who live in Norwich’s Golden Triangle, had put a year’s worth of effort into organising their wedding day, which was planned to take place on April 16, including hand-drawn invitations, unique shoes and traditional morning suits, but realised that their health and that of their guests was more important.
Miss Newbery, who works for Norfolk County Council, said: “The whole wedding was bespoke and we’d hand-made a lot of it ourselves.
“However we both have very high-risk people who are close to us and, even just before lockdown was announced, we knew we’d have to postpone the wedding.
“It was an easier decision than you’d think – no matter how wonderful a wedding is, the people around us are much more important than just one day.”
Inspired by the ‘unbirthday’ song from Alice in Wonderland – Miss Newbery is a huge Disney fan – the couple decided to hold an ‘unwedding day’ on the planned day of their original ceremony.
They enjoyed breakfast in the garden, spent the day chatting with family and friends who would otherwise have been guests and dressed up to enjoy an evening meal at “the most exclusive restaurant in Norwich – our back garden”.
But they wouldn’t be completely alone, as an unexpected guest showed up – Etta, the cat who lives next door, played the role of ‘unwedding’ crasher.
“It was nice to have someone to celebrate with,” said Miss Newbery.
After posting their day on social media, they were pleasantly stunned to receive hundreds of messages from well-wishers around the world.
Dr Waterhouse, a senior curator at Norfolk Museums Service, said: “What seemed like the obvious thing to do, in having an ‘unwedding day’ of celebration at home in lockdown, seemed really to hit a note with people.”
Amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the couple remain unsure as to when the actual wedding will finally go ahead, but continue to look on the bright side.
Dr Waterhouse said: “All the suppliers and companies involved have been great in postponing – everyone from DJs, to florists, to photographers.”
Miss Newbery added: “It may be that spring 2021 will have to be the new date, but we really don’t know at present.
“On the bright side, it will give us some more time to hand-make more table decorations and name cards for the actual wedding.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.