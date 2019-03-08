Search

Horse drawn carriage leads funeral for beloved Norwich City fan

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 13 August 2019

The funeral procession for David Bridge, Old Catton. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The family of a life-long city fan and respected funeral director have accompanied him on his last journey through Norwich.

David Bridge, of John Brown Funeral Services in Sprowston, died unexpectedly on July 19.

On Tuesday, a funeral procession led by a horse drawn carriage and hearse carrying yellow and green wreaths set off from his home for his funeral in Colney Wood.

Accompanying him on his journey were dozens of mourners, some of whom wore Norwich City shirts, and decorated their cars with yellow and green ribbons out of respect for Mr Bridge who was a dedicated Canaries fan.

The procession also passed Mr Bridge's business, John Brown Funeral Services on North Walsham Road.

Trish Belsey, Mr Bridge's partner said: "David lived for his football, he got to see Norwich promoted and he was so excited for this season."

She said by nature of his trade, Mr Bridge had always said if he were to die he wanted to have his hearse decorated in the colours of his beloved club.

"He always said when I die I want you to have a horse drawn carriage and it all decorated  with Norwich colours. He always loved horse drawn carriages, he always thought there was something really elegant about them.

"And he always said he must take a Norwich shirt with him, which he will."

A life-long Canaries fan, Mr Bridge attended his first football match aged five and never  looked back - even naming his British bulldog Barclay after  the Barclay stand, where his  seat was.

Ms Belsey said: "At the end of the day he always liked the simple things in life, beach walks, collecting things, he loved his football, family get-togethers. He was very much a family man, he loved his children," she said.

Broni Hallsborough, Mr Bridge's daughter who followed her father into the funeral trade said her father was a "larger and than life character" who "always put others before himself". She said: "He was just a one off. The amount of compassion he had for families was amazing."

Mr Bridge leaves behind his partner, five children, 12 grand-children and one great-grandchild.

Following his death, friends of Mr Bridge are calling for a minute's applause to be held in his memory during Saturday's match against Newcastle.

