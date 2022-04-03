Who let the dogs out? Pawsome turnout as daschund disco sells out
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Four-legged friends were dressed for the occasion as a doggy disco took place in the city.
Bow ties, denim jackets and a flat cap were among the items of animal clothing on display as dozens turned up for the Dachshund Disco at Revolución de Cuba.
Five sessions - two for dachshunds and three for doodles - were sold out on Sunday at the venue as owners brought their companions from all over the county to party.
The pooches were treated to puppuccinos inside, an espresso size cup with whipped cream made specifically for dogs.
Dog-sized sofas, glow sticks, dance floors, water bowls and treats were all on offer to make the dogs feel right at home.
Event manager James Morgan, of Pop and Bark, holds dog discos for all breeds across the country having originally thought up the concept to cheer up his poorly pug Bertie.
"There are about 70 dachshunds and 130 people at the moment," Mr Morgan said.
"The session lasts 80 minutes which is like an intense walk for them. It is a big sensory experience for them socialising with other like-minded dogs and people."
Among those attending was Michaela Bouskova, 38, who travelled from King's Lynn with her four dachshunds Barney, Benji, Manly and Ozzie complete with matching denim coats sporting their names.
She said: "Being able to socialise like this is so important for them. It is so friendly."
Helen Botting, 32, also travelled from King's Lynn with her dachshunds Ralph and Toby wearing snoods in the colours of Ukraine.
And Dan Hodges, 35, heard about the event after attending a sausage dog walk in Southwold.
Mr Hodges said: "Me and my partner came to this before but this is the first time for us with our dog Wilson who is coming up to two.
"He is still getting used to big crowds so he is a bit nervous.
"It's definitely an English thing for a big social event like this."
Amy Kelly, 26, was also in attendance with her 15-week-old puppy Digit having travelled from Beccles.
"I was not expecting this many dogs to be here and I will definitely be coming again," Miss Kelly said.