Peaky Blinders star tries gelato as movie filming hits Norwich

Published: 5:04 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM March 19, 2021

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It was quite the scoop for one Norwich business which is set to feature in a new comedy being shot in the city.

Filming is underway on Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack.

Cameras were rolling on Friday afternoon on Opie Street with Mr McCormack filming scenes in Cafe Gelato.

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack taking place on Opie Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

After many takes inside the shop and walking out into Opie Street, the star enjoyed a scoop of gelato in a tub.

The film will be produced by Genesius Pictures, which was founded by Debbie Gray and Julian Gleekin in 2014, with offices in London, Norfolk and Sydney.

Producer Debbie Gray on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Debbie Gray, producer, said: "We are delighted we are filming in Norwich. It's a fantastic location to film.

"Everyone is having a really lovely time."

During the afternoon, bypassers stopped to watch the crew in action and said they were excited to see film crews in the city.

David Cross said: "It will be nice to see Norwich welcome film and put Norwich on the map now the country is opening up after Covid."

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich University of Arts students Eleanor Barltrop and Lana Alkhalifa had been on a walk when they spotted the crew filming.

Miss Alkhalifa, an animation student, said it was exciting to see filming in action.

Photography student Miss Barltrop said: "We were out on our daily walk to get some fresh air and stopped to see what was happening. We saw the guy (Daryl McCormack) from Peaky Blinders, our flatmates will be so jealous. I'm doing photography so this is really exciting for me."

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is directed by Sophie Hyde from an original screenplay by award-winning comedian and writer Katy Brand.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

McCormack, best known for playing Isaiah in hit drama Peaky Blinders, will play on Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Emma Thompson.

Nancy yearns for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage.

To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night of bliss.