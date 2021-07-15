New chaplain appointed to support Norwich hospital

Published: 10:00 PM July 15, 2021

A new chaplain has been appointed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The Revd Canon Captain Darren Thornton of the Church Army has joined the hospital's team to provide care and support to the community during the challenging Covid period.

Canon Thornton said: "When I offered to help, I wasn't expecting that I would come and join the hospital chaplaincy team full-time, but it feels like this is the right next challenge for me and I'm looking forward to working with the chaplaincy team to be alongside people through life's experiences as they come into the hospital.

"I have met some amazing staff at the Norfolk and Norwich and I'm looking forward to being one of the team."

Canon Thornton has come "full circle" having been chaplain at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital 20-years-ago.

He has been rector of St Giles-on-the-Hill in Norwich and chaplain to the University of East Anglia for 16 years, and begins the new post in August.