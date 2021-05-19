Chance to meet City legend at Norwich event

Published: 10:38 AM May 19, 2021

Darren Huckerby will be at Chantry Place on Saturday. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Norwich City icon Darren Huckerby is set to appear for a city centre meet and greet this weekend.

The forward, who scored 48 goals in 203 games for the Canaries, will appear at Bullards Spirits' Chantry Place store on Saturday, May 22.

The 45-year-old will meet and chat to fans while signing a limited edition NCFC-themed tipple.

The new lemon gin created to celebrate Norwich City's promotion. - Credit: Bullards

Bullards launched the new NCFC Celebration Lemon Gin last month to celebrate City's promotion back to the Premier League.

The company's founder Russell Evans said: "As the Spirit of Norwich and official gin partner of the club, we are super proud of our boys at Norwich City Football Club on their fantastic achievement this season."

Mr Huckerby will be at the store from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday.