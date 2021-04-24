News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gym-goers delighted to be back for warm up outdoor sessions

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 AM April 24, 2021   
Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norwich gym, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, has been taking extra steps to make its members feel safe since reopening on April 12. 

The Nuffield Health fitness and wellbeing gym, formerly known as Greens, has been running outdoor classes until further restrictions ease for indoor sessions on May 17. 

In addition to hand sanitiser stations on entry and throughout the building, the gym has restricted the numbers in each area of the building to ensure capacity is managed.

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary.Byline: Sonya Duncan

An outdoor class taking place at Nuffield Health gym in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lane swimming has reduced capacity in the pool for each session, while a two-stage cleaning process is completed throughout the day.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the gym's opening on April 23, 2001, general manager Phil Wright said it has been busier than expected since reopening after lockdown.

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary. General manager Phil Wright.Byli

Nuffield Health Norwich general manager Phil Wright - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wright said: "People who are returning feel very confident in what we are doing and respect all the measures we have put in place. 

"It's been very enjoyable if I am honest and our members are booking into the sessions. As the rollout of the vaccine continues, we hope members will be confident to return."

Most Read

  1. 1 Prison staff should have performed CPR on paedophile teacher, report finds
  2. 2 Army captain from Norfolk accused of £99,000 fraud
  3. 3 Aldi approved - but who will build pedestrian crossing?
  1. 4 Photographs show the sorry state of Anglia Square's buildings
  2. 5 Death of Conservative candidate postpones elections in Norwich ward
  3. 6 RAC apologises to woman and autistic son for 'abandoning' them
  4. 7 Fate of major high school expansion to be sealed amid traffic fears
  5. 8 Judge rules council broke law over Ben Burgess move decision
  6. 9 Sold out start for Norwich's Junkyard Market ahead of expansion across UK
  7. 10 Police probe closed after man's fall from balcony in Norwich

Former Norwich City FC stars Darren Huckerby and Iwan Roberts, who have been members since their playing days at the club, attended a celebratory anniversary event on Wednesday, cutting the ribbon while an outdoor class took place at the front of the building.

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary. Iwan Robert and Darren Huckerby c

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary. Iwan Robert and Darren Huckerby cut the ribbon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roberts said: "It's as safe an environment as I have been. The guidelines are adhered to and are second to none. It's probably safer than going to the supermarket if I am honest."

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary which has coincided with recently reopening after lockdown - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roger Tovell, 64, an ex-serviceman, has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but continues to lead an active lifestyle.

"Fitness and wellbeing is the key to it, 100pc," Mr Tovell said. "I missed coming here during lockdown to the point that I was back on the Monday morning it reopened first thing."

The gym changed name from Greens to Nuffield Health.

EN life Mattersstephen Uppel at Greens gymPhoto: Jerry Daws01603 772434edp , enEN life Matte

Stephen Uppel at Greens gym in 2010 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010


Mental Health
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at the former KTV China City bar in Norwich after a cannabis factory was discovered.

Crime | Video

Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Team behind Norwich restaurants reopen closed hotel

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Whalebone pub in Norwich is welcoming eight new street food vendors.

Food and Drink | Video

Norwich pub welcomes eight new street food vendors

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus