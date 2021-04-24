Gym-goers delighted to be back for warm up outdoor sessions

Published: 5:30 AM April 24, 2021

A Norwich gym, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week, has been taking extra steps to make its members feel safe since reopening on April 12.

The Nuffield Health fitness and wellbeing gym, formerly known as Greens, has been running outdoor classes until further restrictions ease for indoor sessions on May 17.

In addition to hand sanitiser stations on entry and throughout the building, the gym has restricted the numbers in each area of the building to ensure capacity is managed.

An outdoor class taking place at Nuffield Health gym in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lane swimming has reduced capacity in the pool for each session, while a two-stage cleaning process is completed throughout the day.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the gym's opening on April 23, 2001, general manager Phil Wright said it has been busier than expected since reopening after lockdown.

Nuffield Health Norwich general manager Phil Wright - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Wright said: "People who are returning feel very confident in what we are doing and respect all the measures we have put in place.

"It's been very enjoyable if I am honest and our members are booking into the sessions. As the rollout of the vaccine continues, we hope members will be confident to return."

Former Norwich City FC stars Darren Huckerby and Iwan Roberts, who have been members since their playing days at the club, attended a celebratory anniversary event on Wednesday, cutting the ribbon while an outdoor class took place at the front of the building.

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary. Iwan Robert and Darren Huckerby cut the ribbon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roberts said: "It's as safe an environment as I have been. The guidelines are adhered to and are second to none. It's probably safer than going to the supermarket if I am honest."

Nuffield Health in Norwich are celebrating their 20th anniversary which has coincided with recently reopening after lockdown - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Roger Tovell, 64, an ex-serviceman, has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis but continues to lead an active lifestyle.

"Fitness and wellbeing is the key to it, 100pc," Mr Tovell said. "I missed coming here during lockdown to the point that I was back on the Monday morning it reopened first thing."

The gym changed name from Greens to Nuffield Health.

Stephen Uppel at Greens gym in 2010 - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010



