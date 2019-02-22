Search

Strictly’s Darcey Bussell to come to Norwich

22 February, 2019 - 17:08
Darcey Bussell will be coming to Jarrold in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

Darcey Bussell will be coming to Jarrold in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

Dame Darcey Bussell will be coming to Norwich to talk about her new book.

Jarrold department store has organised an evening with the strictly judge and acclaimed ballerina from 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 30.

Darcey is appearing to promote her new book Evolved which includes rare photographs, behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes.

The former Royal Ballet principal will be signing copies of the book and fans can expect to hear stories from her prolific career - including a few Strictly Come Dancing backstage secrets.

Tickets for the event are priced at £30 for one person and £40 for a couple ticket - both ticket types include a copy of the book.

Child’s tickets are also available for £10.

The event will take place at OPEN Norwich, Bank Plain.

So far radio DJ Chris Evans has been confirmed for the 2019 series of Strictly, with Alan Carr and Huw Edwards said to be in talks with the show runners.

