Dangerous tree to be cut back after person and dog hurt

A dangerous tree could be cut back after a person and a dog were injured.

The oak, located on Birch Road, Hethersett, has 5ft branches that are overhanging into nearby properties.

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council say that "injury has already occurred to a dog and human."

Issues have also been raised about the large amount of pigeon droppings that are falling into residents' gardens from nesting birds and the large branches are causing a "hazard" to young children and animals.

The plans ask for permission for a tree surgeon to remove the overhanging branches to make the gardens safe.

If approved, a survey will also be carried out to access damage to the patio, drains and homes due to the large roots from the tree.

A planning application has been submitted due to the tree being owned by South Norfolk Council.