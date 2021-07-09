'Beautiful' cracked oak chopped down after posing 'threat to human life'

Published: 6:48 PM July 9, 2021

The oak was deemed to dangerous and beyond the point of recovery - Credit: Taverham Parish Council

A parish council has been forced to fell one of its "beautiful" neighbourhood oak trees after it cracked open and had to be cordoned off by police.

The oak tree on Thorpe Marriott Green outside of Norwich has been a village mainstay for years, but began splintering and cracking on Wednesday night.

The oak tree was deemed a threat to human life as branches overhanging the public footpath began cracking - Credit: Taverham Parish Council

Taverham Parish Council clerk Samantha Salmons said: "We were shocked to find on Thursday that the cracks had grown several inches overnight, and ran all the way to the base of the trunk.

"We could see the tree moving and hear it cracking.

"Large branches which could have fallen at any moment were overhanging the pavement, a nearby footpath and a next door property, and our immediate concern was public safety."

The council made the decision it was a "threat to human life" and police cordoned off the area.

"The tree was past the point of recovery", Ms Salmons said. "We had to make a difficult decision to fell it. It's disappointing because it was so beautiful."

The oak is scheduled to be replaced in the winter.

The oak had completely split by Thursday morning - Credit: Taverham Parish Council

The oak will be replaced in the winter - Credit: Taverham Parish Council



