'Beautiful' cracked oak chopped down after posing 'threat to human life'
- Credit: Taverham Parish Council
A parish council has been forced to fell one of its "beautiful" neighbourhood oak trees after it cracked open and had to be cordoned off by police.
The oak tree on Thorpe Marriott Green outside of Norwich has been a village mainstay for years, but began splintering and cracking on Wednesday night.
Taverham Parish Council clerk Samantha Salmons said: "We were shocked to find on Thursday that the cracks had grown several inches overnight, and ran all the way to the base of the trunk.
"We could see the tree moving and hear it cracking.
"Large branches which could have fallen at any moment were overhanging the pavement, a nearby footpath and a next door property, and our immediate concern was public safety."
You may also want to watch:
The council made the decision it was a "threat to human life" and police cordoned off the area.
"The tree was past the point of recovery", Ms Salmons said. "We had to make a difficult decision to fell it. It's disappointing because it was so beautiful."
Most Read
- 1 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
- 2 New city centre hotel given the go-ahead
- 3 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
- 4 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
- 5 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
- 6 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
- 7 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 8 Petition to open full-time bus lane to commuters
- 9 See 15 businesses and buildings up for sale or rent in Norwich
- 10 Children stay at home as three siblings test positive for Covid
The oak is scheduled to be replaced in the winter.