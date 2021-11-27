Norwich paramotor pilot aims to break record after flying length of the UK

Norwich flying man Dan Jones, who flew from John O'Groats to Land's End on a paramotor - Credit: Dan Jones Photography

A pilot who recently flew the length of the UK in a paramotor is now setting his sights on the record for the highest flight of its type in the United Kingdom.

Dan Jones, 27, flew over 800 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End in August, raising £13,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The pilot learnt to fly in 2019 and said the flight was mentally and physically exhausting as he braved weather conditions and a motor failure.

Of his 800 mile journey, he said: "I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the local communities across the country during my flight who provided places to stay, fields to land in, food and even fuel.

"It was truly incredible to see the breadth of the UK from the skies, it is simply stunning, and to raise money for a cause close to my heart."

But now Mr Jones is preparing to break a UK record with his next flight.

The current record for the highest paramotor flight is 21,746 ft, set by Giles Fowler in 2015.

Mr Jones' attempt is early in the planning, but he is working towards a 2023 date to give himself time to do all the necessary preparations.

In order to beat the national height record, he will need oxygen supplies past 10,000 feet and will also face temperatures of -40C.

People can help Mr Jones' fundraising attempts by donating to his JustGiving page.