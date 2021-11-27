News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich paramotor pilot aims to break record after flying length of the UK

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:36 AM November 27, 2021
Norwich flying man Dan Jones, who flew from John O'Groats to Land's End on a paramotor

Norwich flying man Dan Jones, who flew from John O'Groats to Land's End on a paramotor - Credit: Dan Jones Photography

A pilot who recently flew the length of the UK in a paramotor is now setting his sights on the record for the highest flight of its type in the United Kingdom.

Dan Jones, 27, flew over 800 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End in August, raising £13,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The pilot learnt to fly in 2019 and said the flight was mentally and physically exhausting as he braved weather conditions and a motor failure.

Of his 800 mile journey, he said: "I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I have received from the local communities across the country during my flight who provided places to stay, fields to land in, food and even fuel.

"It was truly incredible to see the breadth of the UK from the skies, it is simply stunning, and to raise money for a cause close to my heart."

But now Mr Jones is preparing to break a UK record with his next flight.

The current record for the highest paramotor flight is 21,746 ft, set by Giles Fowler in 2015.

Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside assault witness thought adults were breaking it up
  2. 2 Tributes paid to city busman Peter, the 'life and soul' of his family
  3. 3 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
  1. 4 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  2. 5 Charity worker risks losing THOUSANDS due to ongoing moving delays
  3. 6 Rats and mice invading walls of city homes as winter kicks in
  4. 7 5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich
  5. 8 Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says
  6. 9 'Bit of a squash': Back garden to be developed into six homes
  7. 10 'It looks like a supermarket car park': Fury over floodlit city park

Mr Jones' attempt is early in the planning, but he is working towards a 2023 date to give himself time to do all the necessary preparations.

In order to beat the national height record, he will need oxygen supplies past 10,000 feet and will also face temperatures of -40C.

People can help Mr Jones' fundraising attempts by donating to his JustGiving page.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas.

Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tom and Toto doggy daycare is expected to open it's doors in January. 

New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Matt Smith's home in Sprowston will see the road closed so people can enjoy his light switch-on

Christmas

Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The house on the corner of Hall Road, Norwich, where a new home could be built in the garden space

Norwich City Council

Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon