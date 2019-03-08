Video

Meet the Norwich man who has created a bee life-saving card

Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A Norwich man has created a simple card he hopes people around the country can use to save bees’ lives.

Dan Harris said watching a bee feed is a great way to connect with nature. Picture: Dan Harris Dan Harris said watching a bee feed is a great way to connect with nature. Picture: Dan Harris

Dan Harris has founded Bee Saviour Behaviour, a group committed to saving the bee population and raising awareness of the importance of the insects.

Honey bees are disappearing globally due to pesticides, habitat loss and disease, but it is estimated that one third of the food we eat every day relies on pollination, mainly by bees.

Mr Harris, 40, said: “We are trying to inspire people to connect with the bees in their local neighbourhood.

“In cities we don’t feel like we are connected to nature but there is nature all around us we don’t spot.

Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour with a saviour card. Picture: Marc Betts Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour with a saviour card. Picture: Marc Betts

“We walk past bees everyday and it’s about having awareness about how interesting they are.”

The card has bubbles with a pre-made solution inside. If a person sees an exhausted bee they can peel the sticker off and place the card next to it.

Mr Harris added: “The magic is then watching it feed with its little tongue that comes out before it flies off. Hopefully Norwich can lead the way and show what a bee friendly city is like.

“Feeding a bee is a beautiful way to connect with it while also giving yourself a story. But people don’t walk around carrying sugar and water so we thought of something anyone can carry in their wallet.”

Mr Harris hopes toget more young peolpe involved with nature. Picture: Dan Harris Mr Harris hopes toget more young peolpe involved with nature. Picture: Dan Harris

Mr Harris was at the Forum on Sunday, April 14 as part of the Norfolk Festival of Nature, informing people about the cards, creating bee hotels and finding homes for four hives across Norwich.

“Bees are friendly as long as you don’t wind them up,” he said. “I’m really conscious that there are a lot of young people and adults who don’t feel any connection to nature.

“It is good for us, especially with mental health as interacting with nature has all kinds of wellbeing benefits, but also for food security and the pollination of our plants and vegetables.

“We are really keen to demystify bees and hives are a great educational tool so we are keen to install one in the north, south, east and west so that we can bring together groups to experience bees in a hive and explain the wonder and won’t feel scared of them.”

Mr Harris has an allotment near Constitution Hill. He hopes that building the hives will create a community of bee enthusiasts.

For more information go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/take-savethebees-to-the-streets