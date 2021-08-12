Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
A dad and his 12-year-old son forced to spend the last 18 months sofa-surfing say they will end up back on the streets if the council refuses to house them.
Niall McInerney, 53, was evicted from his Norwich council home after he fell into £5,800 worth of arrears, and was declared intentionally homeless in January 2018.
Accepting his fate, Mr McInerney did not request a review of the situation and began sleeping rough.
His circumstances changed when his then 10-year-old son Gary came to live with him in January 2020 — but Norwich City Council is refusing to recognise this until Mr McInerney obtains a court order proving the arrangement is permanent.
A council spokeswoman said all homelessness applications were subject to the same legislation, which is "followed for the hundreds of applicants that officers are working with at any time."
But Mr McInerney says he cannot afford to go to court: having sought advice from a solicitor, he was informed legal aid would not fully cover the costs.
He says the fact he is named on Gary's birth certificate and is receiving child benefit and tax credits on his behalf should be enough.
"The whole thing is ruining Gary's schooling, and our mental health", he said.
An early help assessment report compiled by Norfolk County Council's children's' services for Gary last June, and seen by this newspaper, says the 12-year-old is better off with his dad, who he is "fiercely loyal to".
But a spokeswoman said all the county council can do is offer advice and a safety plan, and that decisions on housing belong to district councils.
Aside from a stint in a "disgusting" Ipswich hostel last summer, paid for by the city council while children's services assessed Gary's needs, the pair have spent 18 months sofa-surfing and sleeping in tents in friends' gardens.
Occasionally they've slept rough.
Currently, they're on the floor of Niall's other son's Bowthorpe home — but will have to leave when his tenancy ends on August 20.
Mr McInerney said: "How they can do this to a child is beyond me. It's disgraceful.
"I'm a grown man, and I know I got myself into arrears. I can deal with all that.
"But Gary stood up for himself and made a tough decision to come live with me at 10 years old. And now he's getting punished for it."