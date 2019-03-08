WATCH: Norwich bar transformed into dachshund cafe
PUBLISHED: 16:57 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 July 2019
Archant
A Norwich bar has swapped cocktails for wagging tails after being transformed into a dachshund cafe for the day.
Revolution, on Queen Street hosted the Dachshund Cafe, run by events company, Pug Cafe, on Sunday, July 28.
And with doggy treats from 'pupcakes' to 'pawsecco' on offer, there was something for everyone, from the 120 sausage dogs to the 380 human visitors, to enjoy.
Bar supervisor Cara Spencer said: "Its been absolutely brilliant.
"We've had so many dogs through the door - it's been one of the best shifts ever."
She added: "We've had five different slots of 60 minutes.
"They have little dog treats to try as they arrive and for the next hour the dogs are allowed to run around.
"We've got barriers so they can't escape - and luckily we've only had one wee."
Pug Cafe owner Anushka Fernando, who plans to return to Norwich with the event in future, said: "It's been a huge success. Norwich is certainly a dog loving city."