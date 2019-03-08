Search

Video

WATCH: Norwich bar transformed into dachshund cafe

PUBLISHED: 16:57 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 July 2019

Ready for lunch at the daschund pop up cafe which was held at Revolution on Queen's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ready for lunch at the daschund pop up cafe which was held at Revolution on Queen's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Norwich bar has swapped cocktails for wagging tails after being transformed into a dachshund cafe for the day.

Anushka Fernando brought her dachshund pop-up cafe to Norwich for the first time. Picture: Neil DidsburyAnushka Fernando brought her dachshund pop-up cafe to Norwich for the first time. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Revolution, on Queen Street hosted the Dachshund Cafe, run by events company, Pug Cafe, on Sunday, July 28.

And with doggy treats from 'pupcakes' to 'pawsecco' on offer, there was something for everyone, from the 120 sausage dogs to the 380 human visitors, to enjoy.

Bar supervisor Cara Spencer said: "Its been absolutely brilliant.

MORE: Proud pooches put their best paw forward at Norwich Pride 2019

Ready to party with the pooches at the dachshund cafe at Revolution in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"We've had so many dogs through the door - it's been one of the best shifts ever."

She added: "We've had five different slots of 60 minutes.

"They have little dog treats to try as they arrive and for the next hour the dogs are allowed to run around.

"We've got barriers so they can't escape - and luckily we've only had one wee."

"Can we see the menu please?" Barnie, Benji and Monty at the pop-up dachshund cafe at Revolution in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pug Cafe owner Anushka Fernando, who plans to return to Norwich with the event in future, said: "It's been a huge success. Norwich is certainly a dog loving city."

