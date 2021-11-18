News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich named one of UK's most dangerous cities for cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:00 AM November 18, 2021
Cyclist Helen Webster on her first charity cycle

Helen Webster loves cycling, but is still recovering from a serious accident earlier this year - Credit: Webster family

Cyclists are calling for more patience from drivers after data showed Norwich was one of the most dangerous cities in the UK to get around by bike.

According to Boyes Turner Claims, medical negligence solicitors, data sourced from CrashMap ranks Norwich 14th-worst in the country for pedal bike collisions, with 399 recorded accidents between 2016 and 2020.

London comes out on top, with 11,560 pedal bike collisions recorded across that time period, followed by Bristol with 1,301 and Hull with 1,243.

The picture for Norfolk as a whole is not much better. Government data shows that between 2016-2020 there were 1,198 pedal bike collisions across the county.

Despite there being a lockdown, in 2020 alone there were 223 pedal cyclists injured in a collision. Two of these accidents were fatal.  

Norfolk ranked 14th among UK counties for pedal cyclist accidents in the UK 

Norfolk ranked 14th among UK counties for pedal cyclist accidents in 2020 - Credit: Boyes Turner

In 2019, there were 226 pedal bike collisions. In 2018, there were 231, in 2017, 253 and in 2016, 265.

And of those collisions recorded during that five-year period from 2016-2020, nine were fatal.

According to avid Norwich cyclist Helen Webster, who was hospitalised after a serious accident, the problem is two-fold: drivers being impatient and cyclists failing to help themselves.

Brian Middleton (left) with his daughter and grandchildren

Brian Middleton (left) absolutely loves cycling and says he feels 100pc safe because of his experience of cycling in the city. He understands why others would not feel so comfortable - Credit: Cathy Middleton

Ms Webster, who suffered a broken collarbone, broken ribs a spinal fracture and bust lip, said drivers fundamentally "hated" cyclists — but that sometimes cyclists did not do enough to make themselves visible and take precautions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads
  2. 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Will the Coca-Cola truck be returning to Norwich?
  1. 4 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  2. 5 Police carry out drug search at city home
  3. 6 Asian street food company takes on its own restaurant in Norwich
  4. 7 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
  5. 8 Christmas decorations go up across Norwich - but is it too early?
  6. 9 See inside the expanding shop where not just plants are growing
  7. 10 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen

She explained: "Boris Johnson told everyone to get on their bikes but the issue is that drivers absolutely hate us.

"There's a near-miss every other day for me because I'm having to cross difficult road junctions at the busiest times. And then I get people constantly shouting "pay your road tax or get a car" at me.

"There's certain roads I would avoid as a cyclist altogether because they leave you so vulnerable."

Brian Middleton (left) said he was gutted his bike had been stolen in broad daylight

Brian Middleton (left) has spent decades cycling around Norwich, but says you need to have your wits about you and anticipate drivers' actions in order to stay safe - Credit: Cathy Middleton

For Brian Middleton, who despite being 83-years-old cycles all over Norwich, it's possible to stay safe as long as you have your wits about you.

He added: "If I hadn't been cycling for 50 to 60 years and knew these junctions like the back of my hand I'd probably see it differently."

Cyclist and Green Party councillor Ben Price added that the only way to solve the problem is with a "fully integrated" system which allows people to cycle safety from door to door.

Ben Price, Green councillor forThorpe Hamlet in Norwich City Council 2016 elections. Pic: Submitted

Councillor Ben Price said a fully integrated cycle network is what is needed in Norfolk - Credit: Submitted

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Osborn on the closure of Magdalen Gates Preschool

City preschool confirms permanent closure

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
St James Road off Barrack Street in north Norwich, Norfolk

Norwich City Council

City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon