WATCH: Cyclist's close call with taxi on busy city road

Video

Watch the moment a cyclist captures a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre from a taxi driver, while on her way to work via Newmarket Road. - Credit: Submitted

A taxi firm has apologised to a shaken cyclist following an incident during rush hour this week.

Cathie Sloman, a laboratory assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), was cycling to work along Newmarket Road when a taxi sped past her on March 16.

However the Lakenham woman said the driver didn't give the correct amount of room, 1.5 metres, when passing.

She believes this was due to cars driving close by in the opposite direction.

She said: "I felt the car come past me.

"It was so close and it's quite terrifying when that happens.

"It shook me up. It's not something I get used to as each time it happens I think 'One false move and that could be it for me.'"

Cathie Sloman waved her arm to the driver of the taxi in Newmarket Road, Norwich - Credit: Cathie Sloman

The driver's company - ABC Taxis - has apologised to Cathie and has spoken to the driver in question.

Cathie, 47, said she often gets scared like this on her way to work.

She said: "Unfortunately it's not uncommon to have this happen while cycling.

"I've had a bus also come dangerously close to me before.

Cathie Sloman cycles to work everyday, to her job at the NHS, as a laboratory assistant. - Credit: Cathie Sloman

"Cyclists are so vulnerable and all I'm looking to do is get to work safely - I don't have any other options for travel."

She added she wouldn't want to "tar every taxi driver with the same brush" after the incident, adding: "I'm sure that there are excellent taxi drivers out there and that this is likely just the minority who make cyclists feel unsafe.

The footage shows the Norwich taxi driver overtake Cathie Sloman in Newmarket Road - Credit: Cathie Sloman

"I just feel dangerous driving like this should be looked at so that one or two people don't potentially ruin their reputation."

Chris Harvey, marketing and driver manager at ABC Taxis, said: "Watching the video, I'm sorry to see this and the driver has clearly made an error in judgement when making this manoeuvre.

"We do take this very seriously at ABC and will be speaking with the driver in question regarding his conduct.

"I would like to apologise to the cyclist - everyone makes mistakes and it appears on this occasion the driver thought there was more room to overtake than there actually was."