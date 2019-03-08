Search

Cyclist taken to hospital following Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 10:24 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 September 2019

Police have attended the scene of a crash between a car and a cyclist in Norwich. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A cyclist has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following a crash in Norwich.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist in Barn Road at 8.53am this morning (September 19).

Following the incident the cyclist was taken to the NNUH as a precautionary measure.

The road was cleared by 9.40am.

The ambulance service also attended the incident.

