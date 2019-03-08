Cyclist taken to hospital following Norwich crash
PUBLISHED: 10:24 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 19 September 2019
A cyclist has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following a crash in Norwich.
Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist in Barn Road at 8.53am this morning (September 19).
Following the incident the cyclist was taken to the NNUH as a precautionary measure.
The road was cleared by 9.40am.
The ambulance service also attended the incident.
