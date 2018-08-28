Cyclist hurt in hit and run crash near Norwich

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information on a hit and run incident involving a cyclist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Arminghall, which is three miles south of Norwich, at about 7.20am on Monday morning.

They were responding to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle, but once they arrived at the incident the car was nowhere to be seen.

The cyclist, who was not able to give a description of the car, suffered minor injuries.

Norfolk police are now keen to trace the driver of the car and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the area at around the time of the incident should contact PC James Shepherd at the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101.