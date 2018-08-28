Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist hurt in hit and run crash near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:06 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 07 January 2019

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information on a hit and run incident involving a cyclist.

Police were called to Arminghall, which is three miles south of Norwich, at about 7.20am on Monday morning.

They were responding to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle, but once they arrived at the incident the car was nowhere to be seen.

The cyclist, who was not able to give a description of the car, suffered minor injuries.

Norfolk police are now keen to trace the driver of the car and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the area at around the time of the incident should contact PC James Shepherd at the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101.

Most Read

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

The house buyer ‘tribes’ of the future: which one are YOU?

What kind of house buyer are you? Housing Futures: New Horizons compiled by Strutt & Parker gives some fascinating predictions on house buying in the future. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Cyclist hurt in hit and run crash near Norwich

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Who took their FA Cup opportunity for City – and who wasted their chance to shine?

Pompey defender Anton Walkes denied City striker Dennis Srbeny with a timely tackle in the FA Cup third round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists