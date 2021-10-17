News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Retirees still face lengthy detours as crumbling church wall goes unfixed

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:52 AM October 17, 2021   
The footpath has been closed for almost 2 months

The footpath has been closed for five months - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A lifeline church walkway remains shut off to the public five months after being closed for "urgent repairs".

St Margaret's Alley in Norwich has been blocked since May, with residents living in the over-55s retirement complex flanking the church still facing lengthy detours to reach St Benedicts Street.

Pauline Taylor, Linda Chilver, Dorothia McGregor, and Mike Ball

From left to right: Pauline Taylor, Linda Chilver, Dorothia McGregor, and Mike Ball. All are unhappy about the closure of their lifeline walkway on St Margaret's Alley. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

In July, a spokeswoman for Norwich Historic Churches Trust said it had been closed "in the interests of safety".

She said: "The flint wall facing the alley is stable, but there was enough risk of flint coming loose that closure was necessary. The repairs are in the planning phase."

Norfolk County Council said the walkway closure was to facilitate "urgent repairs to the church wall".

railings st margaret's church

The barricade has been secured to the railings, so in case of a fire elderly residents would not be able to get over it - Credit: Sarah Burgess

But when probed by the Evening News for an update about when the repairs would occur, the Churches Trust did not respond.

You may also want to watch:

Resident Mike Ball said: "You can't just shut off a public walkway like that without notice, and for this long."

The initial six-month closure period granted to the charity ends in November.

St Margaret's Church in St Benedicts Street, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

St Margaret's Church in St Benedicts Street, Norwich PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: Archant Norfolk


Most Read

  1. 1 'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids
  2. 2 Alan Carr enjoys 'delicious food' and leaves large tip at city restaurant
  3. 3 Power still out in parts of Norwich city centre six hours later
  1. 4 'I don't feel safe' - Boss' fears just one month into shop job
  2. 5 Family piano shop founded in 1887 is leaving the city
  3. 6 See how Norwich Castle's keep is being transformed
  4. 7 New £64,000 bus lane could cut 80 seconds off journeys
  5. 8 Power cut hits Norwich city centre
  6. 9 Schoolchildren still without playing field after TWO YEARS
  7. 10 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Norwich shop worker
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Carrow Works site in Norwich

Progress on plan for 4,000 homes near Norwich to be revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A collision between a motorcyclist and a car is causing delays on Daniels Road, A140 and the surrounding area.

Norwich Live | Updated

Motorcyclist injured after crash on Norwich road

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police have increased foot patrols in Pilling Park Road and Morse Road in response to ASB reports 

Egg-lobbing mob leads police to step up presence in suburb

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon