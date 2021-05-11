News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pub at the heart of the community to open cafe

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 11:59 AM May 11, 2021   
Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake who have opened a cafe in The Crown pub in Costessey.

Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake ready to welcome customers to their new cafe at The Crown pub in Costessey which will be open from May 18, 2021.

They have adapted into fruit and veg stallholders, started a roast dinner delivery service and transformed a pub car park into a colourful beer garden to stay afloat during the past year of coronavirus lockdown.

And after trialling a cafe late last year and over Christmas, Trina Lake and Bradley Richards, who manage The Crown pub on Norwich Road, Costessey, are permanently reopening the business serving breakfast and lunch within the pub on May 18, the day after restrictions are lifted allowing people to eat and drink inside.

Trina Lake, 42, who took on the pub nearly three years ago with her fiance Bradley Richards, 33, said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" after moments when the couple felt they would have to give up the business due to financial pressures.

Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake in front of The Crown pub in Costessey.

Managers Bradley Richards and Trina Lake in front of The Crown pub in Costessey which will be opening a cafe inside the building from May 18, 2021.

The couple, who got engaged four years ago after meeting in The Crown, feel they are at the "heart of the community" and excited to get married on August 21 with a reception at the pub after their wedding date was cancelled by Covid-19 restrictions on August 1 and May 2 last year.

Miss Lake said: "I never thought we would be where we are now in terms of our position in the community. The past year has taught us that you cannot take anything for granted in life.

"You only get out what you put in. We have so much appreciation to people who helped us."

The former painter decorator and her fiance put in their wedding funds to convert a stockroom into a kitchen last November and did takeaway dishes until just after Christmas for the community.

After demand slowed down she moved onto takeaway Sunday roast dinners which proved a hit with one weekend attracting 74 orders.

The Crown pub in Costessey which will include a new cafe from May 18, 2021.

The Crown pub in Costessey which will include a new cafe from May 18, 2021.

Miss Lake felt now was the time to reopen the cafe because there was no similar business in the area, there was community support for it and it was not reliant on the weather as customers would be able to sit inside the pub's function room area.

The business would also top up the couple's income who take percentage of takings from the leaseholder-owned pub.

She said: "Things are starting to look more normal with restrictions lifting. People are more confident to come out."

The cafe will open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8.30am-2pm.  



   

