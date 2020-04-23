Search

Pub landlords to give away 100 fruit and vegetables boxes to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 23 April 2020

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards with their fruit and vegetable boxes outside The Crown pub in Costessey. Photo: Trina Lake

Trina Lake and Bradley Richards with their fruit and vegetable boxes outside The Crown pub in Costessey. Photo: Trina Lake

Archant

Landlords at a pub near Norwich have raised £1,000 to give away 100 boxes of fruit and vegetables to NHS workers.

The Crown Pub, in Costessey, launched the fundraiser to help support frontline workers who found it difficult to buy fresh goods from supermarkets around their shifts.

After being forced to close the pub as part of the national lockdown, Trina lake and Bradley Richards started selling the fruit and vegetable boxes in a bid to help workers and keep themselves afloat until the crisis passed.

Inspired by the effort, people in the Costessey community began donating to their cause, prompting the pair to set up the fundraiser.

But they have now passed their target of £1,000, which they say will allow them to make 100 fresh fruit and vegetable boxes and donate them to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and ist staff.

