Hip-hip hoorays as crowds hear Charles proclaimed King in Norwich
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A large crowd gathered in Norwich to hear Charles be proclaimed King.
The local proclamation of the new sovereign was made by the Lord Mayor of Norwich, Councillor Dr Kevin Maguire from City Hall steps at 1.30pm on Sunday.
The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
Around 300 people gathered to hear the historic announcement marking a new reign followed by the national anthem and a rousing chorus of hip-hip hoorays for the new King Charles III.
Norwich town crier David Bullock began ceremonies by ringing an announcement for the Lord Mayor and dignitaries.
Before reading the formal proclamation the Lord Mayor said the steps of City Hall was a fitting location.
He said: “It was some 84 years ago that the Queen’s father King George VI opened City Hall in October 1938 and so it is very fitting that the proclamation is made here today on these steps.”
He said the city had come together “following the sad death of Her Majesty the Queen last Thursday”.
“That sadness is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch,” he added.
“Yesterday the ascension council met at St James's Palace to proclaim our new sovereign King Charles III. Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of Norwich of the beginning of our new King’s reign.”
Only a few of those among the crowd had been alive to hear the last proclamation announcing the ascension of the Queen in 1952.
Margaret Johnson, 81, from Thorpe St Andrew, who was placing flowers amongst tributes, said: “I don’t recall the proclamation but I have very vivid memories of the coronation. She has been a marvellous monarch, so dignified and steadfast.”
Terry Cook, 45, from Hellesdon, said: “It’s a strange feeling that she is no longer Queen. She has been there all my life. It’s a bit like losing your granny.
“The proclamation was a bit stiff and formal but I think people showed a bit of emotion at the end for the national anthem. I’m sure Charles will be a great King.”