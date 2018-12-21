Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Funds needed to adapt home for 10-year-old boy with life-limiting condition

21 December, 2018 - 13:37
William Hagg, who has been diagnosed with muscular dystroph. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

William Hagg, who has been diagnosed with muscular dystroph. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

The parents of a 10-year-old Norwich boy who has a life-limiting genetic condition are aiming to raise £35,000 to adapt their home for him.

William Hagg with television presenter Jake Humphrey.Photo: Hagg familyWilliam Hagg with television presenter Jake Humphrey.Photo: Hagg family

William Hagg suffers from Duchene muscular dystrophy which causes weakened muscles and will soon leave him needing an electric wheelchair to move about.

His dad Gary said although the NHS is able to provide the wheelchair, it will not do so until modifications are made to their home on Hall Road.

The family is now appealing for people to donate as little as £1 to help them pay for adaptations to the property.

Mr Hagg said: “At the moment Will can just about walk [in the house] with sticks. But his wheelchair is his main form of transport.

William Hagg, who is one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club. Photo: SubmittedWilliam Hagg, who is one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club. Photo: Submitted

“We have been told in 18 months he will be completely off his feet and will need a power wheelchair which will replace his legs.”

The work will see the conversion of the downstairs living room into a bedroom, along with a wetroom.

All of the existing doorways will be extended and a new entrance will be created, along with charging areas for his wheelchair.

While plans have already been drawn up, the family does not have the money to pay for the work as their original funding stream fell through.

They had looked into a Disabled Facilities Grant, but the grant team wanted to put William’s bedroom upstairs.

Mr Hagg said doing so would limit his son’s independence in the future.

“This is not about creating a cell for him, which is what that would become” Mr Hagg said.

“We want him to have some independence.”

William, who is a pupil at Free School Norwich, was diagnosed with his condition aged eight.

It has left him unable to run and he has never been able to jump in a pool or ride a bike.

Teachers at his pre-school first flagged up potential mobility problems when William was just four.

He was initially diagnosed as being flat-footed and suffering with hypermobility, where the body’s ligaments are too flexible.

But a blood test just before Christmas in 2016 revealed increased levels of the creatine kinase enzyme prompted the muscular dystrophy diagnosis.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingwilliam

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Press conference updates: Fitness of Leitner and Klose on the agenda as City prepare for Blackburn trip

Moritz Leitner was back on the bench during the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City but did not feature Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists