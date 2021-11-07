What a hoot! Delight for Pearl as feathered friends visit care home

A care home resident was given a dream visit after a feathered friend swooped in to say hello.

Cavell Court resident Pearl, 71, has been a huge fan of owls ever since she was a little girl.

In 2014, her son surprised her by having one of the birds of prey serve as ringbearer at his wedding, when she was able to get up close and personal with an owl.

And recently, she was overjoyed after the Care UK home in Cringleford arranged another close encounter for her.

Hooter the African spotted eagle owl, who belongs to Norfolk Owls, was brought into the home to visit her, along with two other owls called Scotty and Woody.

Pearl, who did not want to give her surname, said: "It was a wonderful day seeing the owls and being able to hold them made me feel very content.

"That's the sort of activity I enjoyed in my younger years and it was a lovely surprise for the team to organise it for me."