Woman suffered fractured teeth in domestic attack, court hears

A woman sustained significant facial injuries including fractured teeth in a domestic attack, Norwich magistrates have been told.

Zahid Shinwari is charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm following separate violent attacks on the same woman on April 11 and April 16 last year.

The 19-year-old, of White House Court in Norwich, is also accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman on April 30 2021.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that the incident was “domestic in nature” and had left the woman with “very serious injuries”.

Shinwari, who partially spoke through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty and also denied criminal damage to two iPhones.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case which was sent to Norwich Crown Court on March 4 and decided they had insufficient sentencing powers.

Shinwari was given conditional bail not to contact the victim and told if convicted he could be sent to prison for three years.