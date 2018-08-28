Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

You can’t park there - van driver issued ticket for parking on Norwich crossing

PUBLISHED: 19:32 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:32 16 November 2018

Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Special Constabulary Twitter.

Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Special Constabulary Twitter.

Archant

A motorist has been given a ticket for parking on a crossing on a busy Norwich street.

The white van was parked on zig zag lines on a zebra crossing on Magdalen Street and had been parked there for some time.

The driver of the vehicle was issued with a ticket by police.

Norfolk Special Constabulary took to social media to reveal details of the incident, which happened on Friday (November 16).

They tweeted: “Driver issued a ticket for parking on Zig Zags on Zebra crossing on busy Street in Norwich. Vehicle had been parked there for some time. #RoadSafety #PedestrianSafety 7007/1643 pic.twitter.com/OpYlOze2xQ”.

The officer who issued the ticket explained to another Twitter user that the driver of the van did move the vehicle but only after it was pointed out to him that the crossing was obscured and other drivers would not see pedestrians crossing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘He wouldn’t leave the house’ - teenager with learning difficulties assaulted outside Norwich shop

Lewis Empson, who was attacked outside Kwiksave. Photo: Hayley Empson

Video Cupcake and pie and mash stalls open at Norwich market as business booms

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros and Chorizo stall, in their former stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Will you go on a blind date for me?’ - Bizarre requests at Norwich Travelodges revealed

Travelodge has revealed some of its most bizzare customer requests. The Norwich Riverside Travelodge hotel. Picture Archant.

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide