Drunk man smashed up police van after arrest outside lap dance club
- Credit: Google
A man from Yorkshire has appeared in court for being arrested outside a Norwich gentlemen's club and damaging a police van.
Jacob Taylor, 28, from Thackley, a suburb near Bradford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a police prisoner van cell valued under £5,000.
It follows his arrest on Prince of Wales Road, outside Lace gentlemen's club, on March 2 this year.
Appearing to be sentenced at Bradford & Keighley Magistrates’ Court on July 14 he was fined £66 and ordered to pay £50 compensation towards the cost of the damage to property belonging to Norfolk Constabulary.
Taylor was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge for the offences.
A collection order was made by the court at the sentencing hearing.