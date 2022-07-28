Drunk man smashed up police van after arrest outside lap dance club

Jacob Taylor was arrested outside Lace Gentleman's Club in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

A man from Yorkshire has appeared in court for being arrested outside a Norwich gentlemen's club and damaging a police van.

Jacob Taylor, 28, from Thackley, a suburb near Bradford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a police prisoner van cell valued under £5,000.

It follows his arrest on Prince of Wales Road, outside Lace gentlemen's club, on March 2 this year.

Appearing to be sentenced at Bradford & Keighley Magistrates’ Court on July 14 he was fined £66 and ordered to pay £50 compensation towards the cost of the damage to property belonging to Norfolk Constabulary.

Taylor was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge for the offences.

A collection order was made by the court at the sentencing hearing.