Thugs set e-scooter on fire in 'very dangerous' arson incident

Police said they are treating the incident at Eagle Park on March 20 as arson. - Credit: PA

Police are searching for arsonists who set an e-scooter on fire in a wooded parkland in NR2.

Alison Nerayn lives next to Eagle Park and witnessed the incident, explaining: "Our house looks over the park.

"From the first floor I noticed some people hiding behind a bush watching something below.

"It was then I saw the fire.

The e-scooter was set alight in a wooded area of Eagle Park on March 20. - Credit: Google Maps

"I immediately ran downstairs, got my shoes on and ran out.

"However by the time I got to where the fire was those involved had run off.

"The moment they ran, I knew they’d done something stupid."

She continued: "The fire was about 2ft high - the scooters have a lithium battery which explains why it went up so quickly.

"It wasn’t so much the size of the flame but once I took a look at the scooter I realised they had wedged an aerosol canister right beside the battery which caused it to set on fire."

Ms Nerayn quickly called the authorities and the fire department put out the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: "I can confirm police received a report of an e-scooter on fire in a wooded area of Eagle Park at approximately 6pm on Sunday 20 March.

"Police are treating this arson.

"No arrests have been made and anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/20789/22."

Ms Nerayn, 61, added: "I told the police everything I could.

"Unfortunately I couldn't tell them much more as they ran off once I saw them.

"It's pointless vandalism in my view, as well as being very dangerous.

"They were just silly and behaving like idiots - it's such a waste of resources for the city."

Councillor Keith Driver said the incident: "Just seems to be another case of mindless vandalism again." Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Keith Driver, councillor for Lakenham (Lab), said: "This just seems to be another case of mindless vandalism.

"The e-scooters are good for helping people get around the city and I regularly see them being used.

"However if this kind of thing keeps happening the scooters may be taken away - plus someone has had to clear up the damage too."