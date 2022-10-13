Workers abused and attacked with a cone by 'law-breaking' drivers

Engineers working in Yarmouth Road off the A47 in Brundall have been verbally abused and attacked with a cone - Credit: Google

Construction workers have been verbally abused and had a cone thrown at them by "law-breaking" drivers.

Roadworks are currently being carried out by Norfolk Homes in Yarmouth Road in Brundall, which leads to the McDonalds and Shell garage off the A47.

A one-way system is in place but drivers leaving the services have been ignoring the diversion route and have been meeting traffic exiting the A47, according to Brundall Parish Council.

This has led to a confrontation with Norfolk Homes employees, who have suffered abuse and reported having a cone thrown at them after attempting to warn drivers they were going the wrong way.

Sharon Smyth, parish clerk, said: "Our concern is for road users and workers been put in danger by people ignoring no entry signs.

"People leaving the services are breaking the law and going through roadworks the wrong way, rather than following the diversion towards Blofield.

"This is causing drivers to meet oncoming traffic and having to go off the road to avoid hitting other cars.

"The workers have tried telling motorists they are going the wrong way but they have received lots of verbal abuse and one man even threw a cone at them."

Workers have been verbally abused and had a cone thrown at them by drivers going the wrong way during the works in Yarmouth Road - Credit: Archant

While no formal complaint has been made, Norfolk Police have said they are aware of the issue.

Officers have been patrolling the area in response to the concerns and have asked for further incidents to be reported.

Norfolk Homes is currently constructing a new housing development in the area and the road has been closed as part of these works.

James Nicholls, commercial director, said: "Sadly we are aware that our employees carrying out works on the road - in line with what has been agreed with Norfolk County Council - have been subject to abuse and in one case a cone has been thrown at workers.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and would like to thank Brundall Parish Council for raising the issue."



