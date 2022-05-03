Frustration for stroke victim as pub assault case is closed

John Paston suffered a stroke a few weeks ago which has left him disabled. - Credit: John Paston

A man who was assaulted in a city pub has been told his case has been closed.

John Paston, 60, was attacked in the Woolpack Inn on March 25 during a night out with friends.

Mr Paston, who lives in Latimer Road, said: "It's frustrating because I've had a lot going on recently in addition to the assault.

"As well as the stroke I suffered earlier in the year I have now had a heart monitor fitted which I'm struggling with.

"I have also had a bowel cancer scare and will be going for a scan soon - it's just all happening at once."

At the time he thanked staff at the city centre pub for getting him to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "Following further enquiries no new evidence was found.

"A man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge and no further action will be taken.

"All lines of enquiry have been carried out and the investigation has now been closed.

"The victim has been updated."