Women deny shoplifting spree worth £20,000 at John Lewis
PUBLISHED: 12:19 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 29 August 2020
Archant
Four women have denied being involved in a shoplifting spree at a Norwich department store in which high-value items worth about £20,000 were stolen.
Antonela Busuioc, 26, Narcisa Constantin, 27, Narcisa Dragusin, 24, and Geogeta Necula, 25, have denied a string of shoplifting charges between February 1 and March 1 at the city’s John Lewis department store.
It is alleged they stole a haul of high-value items including Apple products worth £2,040 on one day and shoplifted a range of expensive perfumes worth £1,900 on another visit to the department store.
Two of the women are also said to have stolen smart watches worth more than £5,600.
The four women are also said to have stolen electrical equipment worth £1,882 on another day in March.
The four women, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court with the help of a Romanian interpreter.
They denied all the theft charges they faced, including the theft of Apple products worth £2,040 on February 29 this year. All four denied theft of electrical goods worth £1,000 on February 1 this year.
Necula and Busuioc denied stealing £1,000 worth of goods on February 9.
All four also pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing electrical equipment worth £1,882 on March 1, along with another charge of stealing headphones and a smart watch worth £1,453.
The four women are also charged with stealing perfume worth £1,900 on March 1, this year.
Constantin and Dragusin are also charged with stealing smart watches worth £5,602 on February 29.
Duncan O’Donnell, for the prosecution, said the total amount of items stolen from the John Lewis Partnership amounted to about £20,000.
A trial date is set for March 22 next year and is expected to take about five days.
Judge Stephen Holt said there should be a further hearing in the case before trial to ensure all matters are in place.
He fixed for the four defendants to come back to court on March 8 and they were all granted bail.
Darren Snow appeared for Dragusin and Necula, and John Lucas appeared for Constantin and Rhys Rosser for Busuioc.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.