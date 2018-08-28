Search

Woman who assaulted police and paramedic in Norwich “spree of offending” jailed after breaching court order

PUBLISHED: 17:46 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:46 07 November 2018

A woman who assaulted a paramedic, three police officers and two members of the public has been jailed after she admitted breaching a court order.

Carmen Gugu, 32, had been given a community order for 12 months, with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement when she appeared before magistrates in September.

It followed a “spree of offending” in July this year when a paramedic, two members of the public and three police officers were assaulted in a series of attacks in Norwich.

Gugu, who admitted the offences, was due back before city magistrates last month to face charges of failing to comply with a community order, by failing to attend without reasonable excuse on September 18.

Although Gugu did appear at court she left before her case was heard and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Gugu, 33, of Heathgate, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 7) when she admitted the breach.

The court had heard from the probation service which “had to concede she’s a vulnerable lady”.

The court heard that she had not attended appointments and been late for others which effectively meant she “had not started the order”.

Jon Fulcher, from the probation service, said there was this help for her but unfortunately “she has not accepted the help that has been offered”.

Sentencing her to a total of 16 weeks in prison, Louise Barber, chair of the bench of magistrates, said there had been “wilful and persistent” failings by Gugu to comply with the community order.

Rob New, mitigating, said this had been a “sad and sorry tale” for Gugu who had previously been a masters student but who had become dependant on drugs.

Mr New said although she had not complied with the order she had since found suitable accommodation and was now clean.

He had asked the order be allowed to continue and she be given a “final opportunity”.

