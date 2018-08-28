Woman who admitted assaulting police and paramedic in Norwich is still at large weeks after court no show

A woman who failed to appear in court for breaching an order after previously being sentenced for assaulting a paramedic, three police officers and two members of the public is still at large.

Carmen Gugu, 32, had been given a community order for 12 months, with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement when she appeared before magistrates in September.

It followed a “spree of offending” in July this year when, a paramedic, two members of the public and three police officers were assaulted in Norwich.

But after being sentenced Gugu, of no fixed abode, was due back before city magistrates last month to face charges of failing to comply with a community order.

Gugu was due to appear before magistrates on October 13 having been charged with failed to report without reasonable excuse on September 18, failing to provide suitable evidence for her reasons for absence and that she failed to maintain contact since September 13 this year.

Gugu did appear at court during the day but left before her case was heard.

A warrant for her arrest was subsequently approved by the court but is still “outstanding”.

A police spokesman said Gugu has not been arrested by Norfolk Police since September 13, 2018, and “no court warrant for her arrest is on the system yet”.

As previously reported, a woman had been walking down the road when she saw Gugu running across Barrack Street in Norwich with blood coming from her nose.

Gugu started shouting at a man before taking off her clothes and climbing onto the bonnet of his car.

Gugu then got off and started to get dressed before the incident, on July 16 this year, continued.

The ambulance service had already been called but a paramedic who tried to help was punched in the mouth “causing a small cut”.

Gugu ran towards St James’ Close where she punched another woman twice in the face.

Police were called to the scene but she kicked out at the officers and spat at them.

She was taken to the ground but was still able to hit one of the officers in the side of the face.

She continued the assaults while in custody.

Gugu had admitted three counts of assault and three of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty on the same date.